High court to Punjab: Clarify if any FIRs registered against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted the Punjab government one week time to clarify whether any cognizable offence or FIR had been registered against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, while continuing interim protection granted to him earlier to the petitioner.

On May 8, the HC had ordered that, “no coercive steps would be taken against the petitioner without seeking prior permission of the Court”.

The matter was heard by a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Justice Sheel Nagu.

Senior Advocate R S Rai appeared for Pathak along with advocates Arjun Sheoran and Pranhita Singh, while Senior Advocate Chanchal K Singla, Additional Advocate General Punjab represented the State.

During the hearing, the State of Punjab questioned the maintainability of the petition and argued that the plea was based on speculation.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Sheel Nagu asked the petitioner’s counsel, “You have not applied for bail?” Rai responded that the petitioner was not even aware whether any FIR had actually been registered and submitted that despite earlier directions of the court, the State had still not disclosed whether any criminal case existed against the petitioner.

The Chief Justice observed during the hearing, “That’s why the anticipatory bail… You apprehend arrest and to know what kind of FIR has been filed, you file an anticipatory bail and then you get to know about it.”

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Rai argued that the petitioner had approached the High Court because of serious apprehensions arising from media reports suggesting registration of two FIRs. Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in Youth Bar Association, Rai submitted that once an FIR is registered, “a citizen has the right to know.”

He further alleged before the court that despite repeated opportunities, the State was “playing hide and seek” by not clarifying whether any FIR had been lodged.

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The State counsel, however, submitted that disclosure at this stage could “open a floodgate” and maintained that he still had no instructions regarding registration of any FIR against the petitioner, and was unaware of it.

After hearing the parties, the Bench orally observed that, “Counsel for the State of Punjab yet again seeks time to answer the query of this court as to whether any cognizable offence has been registered against the petitioner or not.”

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The court further observed, “The question of maintainability of the petition has also been raised by the State of Punjab, which is kept open for being argued. However, the said question of maintainability will not only be considered after the State of Punjab answers the query of this court made on the 8th of May.”

The Bench directed that the interim order passed earlier would continue till the next date of hearing next week.

On May 8, appearing for Punjab, Chanchal K Singla, Additional Advocate General Punjab, had submitted that he is unaware of the fact, as to whether any

FIR has been lodged against the petitioner Sandeep Pathak) or not and therefore, he had sought for some time to seek instructions.

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Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak had moved the Punjab and Haryaha High court seeking directions to the Punjab government and the state police to disclose the particulars of “two or more FIRs” registered against him. Pathak has also sought protection from any coercive action, including arrest, till he is able to avail legal remedies against the said FIRs.