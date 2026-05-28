No anticipatory bail for Palakkad councillor who ‘cheated’ orphan woman with fake job

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a criminal plea filed by a Palakkad municipal councillor seeking anticipatory bail in a case involving the alleged sexual exploitation of a young woman from the Scheduled Caste community, observing that the appellant had taken advantage of the helplessness of the victim.

Justice A Badharudeen was dealing with a pre-arrest bail plea of a municipal councillor. While upholding the trial court order, the Kerala High Court emphasised that custodial interrogation, medical examination of the accused and the verification of his mobile phone were inevitable for an effective investigation.

“Thus, the appellant took advantage of the helplessness of the victim, being an orphan, and thus a prima facie offence under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means etc) of BNS would be attracted,” the court said on May 26.