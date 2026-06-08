Why fluctuating blood pressure isn’t enough to disqualify CRPF candidate: Gauhati High Court rebukes medical board

Gauhati High Court was dealing with a plea of CRPF candidate, who was disqualified on grounds of medically unfit. (AI-generated Image)

The Gauhati High Court has set aside the findings of a medical board that declared the Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF) candidate unfit due to hypertension, noting that there was no finding as to the reason for the fluctuating blood pressure, whether it was due to some disease or it was transient in nature due to excitement.

Justice Shamima Jahan was dealing with a plea of a CRPF candidate challenging the report of the review medical board, which declared him medically unfit for the post of constable in the CRPF due to hypertension.

“It is seen that only by measuring the blood pressure of the petitioner, which was found to be fluctuating, the candidature of the petitioner was rejected. There was no finding as to the reason for the fluctuating blood pressure, whether it was due to some disease or it was transient in nature,” the court said on June 1.