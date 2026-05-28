Tripura High Court clears 1,300 riflemen jobs: Why ‘inside-outside’ quota plea was dismissed

The high court concluded that there was no illegality in the recruitment authority’s calculation of reservation quotas. (File image, enhanced using AI)

Quota news: The Tripura High Court has upheld the recruitment process for more than 1,300 riflemen posts in the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), dismissing a batch of petitions which alleged that the state government breached the constitutional cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Justice S Datta Purkayastha was hearing writ petitions filed by unsuccessful candidates challenging the 2019 TSR recruitment process, and ruled that reservation percentages must be calculated against the total number of vacancies in the cadre and not by separately considering “inside-state” and “outside-state” quotas.

“Such quota for reserved category of candidates is to be counted against the total vacancy of a particular post or service and not by making any further division in respect of any particular post by referring to inside State quota and outside State quota,” the court said on May 22, rejecting the plea that the recruitment violated Articles 14 (right to equality) and 16 (equality in employment matters) of the Constitution.