No more night safaris: Why Rajasthan HC just banned drones and spotlights in Jawai Leopard Reserve

The court also directed that any person found disturbing the animals “by use of torch lights, search lights, spotlights, drones, or any other similar means or devices” shall be prevented from doing so. (File Photo)

The Rajasthan High Court has prohibited night safaris, the use of drones and some other activities in the Jawai Leopard Reserve in Rajasthan’s western Pali district.

Hearing a PIL by Pali resident Apoorva Agrawat, a Bench of Justices Sandeep Shah and Pushpendra Singh Bhati has directed the state government to ensure that “no safari activities, including night safari or any activity for spotting or locating wildlife, shall be permitted beyond the period between 6 am to 7 pm”, noting that such time restrictions are being adopted by the court in line with the timings followed in Ranthambore National Park.

The court also directed that any person found disturbing the animals “by use of torch lights, search lights, spotlights, drones, or any other similar means or devices” shall be prevented from doing so by the state government and the authorities concerned through adequate preventive and enforcement measures.