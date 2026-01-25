High Court asks Centre to get video of Manipur man’s killing removed

The directive was issued on Friday by a single bench of Justice Aribam Guneshwar Sharma in response to a writ petition of the Manipur government seeking the video's removal from all social media platforms.

The petition said that the video showed the killing of Mayanglangbam Rishikanta Singh, belonging to the Meitei community of Kakching Khunou, Kakching district.

The Manipur High Court has directed central authorities to take immediate steps to take down a viral video purportedly showing a man being killed by some armed persons in Manipur.

The directive was issued on Friday by a single bench of Justice Aribam Guneshwar Sharma in response to a writ petition of the Manipur government seeking the video’s removal from all social media platforms.

The petition said that the video showed the killing of Mayanglangbam Rishikanta Singh, belonging to the Meitei community of Kakching Khunou, Kakching district. “…the same has been circulated on social media, and…is likely to disturb the public order,” the petition added.

The state government requested the court to direct the Central government through Department of Telecommunications, the Director General (Cyber Laws and E-Security), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as well as social media companies  such as Meta platforms.

 

