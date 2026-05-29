Court rejects Centre’s plea, upholds disability pension for ex-Army man with primary hypertension

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea filed by the Centre, upholding an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order that granted disability pension to a former Army man, along with the benefit of rounding off the disability pension from 30 per cent to 50 per cent for life.

A bench of Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Deepak Manchanda was dealing with a plea of the Centre challenging the AFT order, which granted the disability pension on the grounds that he was found to be suffering from disability of ‘Primary Hypertension’ during service.

Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Deepak Manchanda heard the matter on May 25. Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Deepak Manchanda heard the matter on May 25.

“Once at the time of enrolment, respondent was medically examined and was found to be fit in all aspects and it was only during his service period that respondent was found to be suffering from disability of ‘Primary Hypertension’ that being so, the said disability has to be attributed to the military service and the unsubstantiated report of medical board cannot take away the right of respondent to claim the benefit of disability pension and that too, by rounding off the disability from 30 per cenr to 50 per cent,” the court said on May 25.