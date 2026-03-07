High Court acquits Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in journalist Chhatrapati murder case

The verdict comes over seven years after a CBI court had awarded Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh a life term in the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Mar 7, 2026 10:20 AM IST
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim SinghDera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the murder case of Sirsa journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, more than seven years after a special court had convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The verdict was delivered by a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Vikram Aggarwal while hearing appeals challenging the 2019 conviction in the case.

The court set aside the conviction of Ram Rahim and cleared him of the charges. However, it dismissed the appeals filed by two other accused, effectively maintaining the findings against them.

The detailed judgment, which will explain the grounds on which the conviction was overturned, is awaited.

Chhatrapati, who ran a local newspaper in Sirsa, was shot outside his residence in October 2002 and later died of his injuries. The killing had drawn widespread attention as the journalist had published reports relating to allegations against the Dera chief. The reports included a letter that alleged sexual exploitation inside the Dera, which subsequently led to investigations involving Ram Rahim.

Following initial inquiries, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which carried out the probe and later filed charges against Ram Rahim and others.

In January 2019, a special CBI court in Panchkula held Ram Rahim and the co-accused guilty of conspiring to murder the journalist and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Ram Rahim remains in jail in connection with other convictions, including those in rape cases. The high court ruling marks a significant development in the long-running case relating to the killing of the journalist.

