Hidden medical history costs Mumbai widow Rs 78 lakh as NCDRC upholds ‘utmost good faith’ in insurance
NCDRC insurance claim: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing the complaint of a consumer, a woman against rejection of her claim of over Rs 78 lakh in a Rs 90 lakh life insurance.
Written by Vineet Upadhyay
New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2026 07:02 PM IST
7 min read
NCDRC insurance claim: The consumer failed to establish any deficiency in service or unfair trade practices against the
opposite parties, said the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. (Image generated using AI)
NCDRC insurance claim: Citing the doctrine of “uberrimae fidei” (utmost good faith), the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held that a proposer (a person who purchases insurance policy) of an insurance policy must disclose all facts and rejected the claim of a woman whose husband died just eight months after purchasing a policy after a prolonged illness.
Presiding Member AVM Jonnalagadda Rajendra AVSM, VSM (Retd) and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was hearing a consumer complaint challenging the rejection of the remaining assured amount of over Rs 78 lakh, interest at 18% per annum, compensation of Rs 15 lakh for harassment, and litigation costs of Rs 10 lakh in a Rs 90 lakh life insurance claim.
“Life insurance contracts are based on uberrimae fidei, i.e. founded on the doctrine of utmost good faith, which impose a strict duty upon the proposer to make full, true and complete disclosure of all material facts within his knowledge,” the commission said on January 16.
The complainant argued that the policy was essentially a wealth policy and not a health or mediclaim policy, and therefore the strict disclosure standards applicable to health insurance should not be imposed.
The deceased was medically stable at the time of taking the policy, actively employed, and had no intention to suppress any information.
Even if there was any omission, it was inadvertent and not material to the cause of death.
The insurer failed to conduct a fair inquiry and violated principles of natural justice by repudiating the claim without granting an effective opportunity of hearing.
Since the policy carried life cover from inception and the death was natural, no exclusion clause was attracted.
The insurer, opposing the submissions submitted that the policy was issued solely on the basis of declarations made in the proposal form dated December 2, 2015.
It said that the deceased had answered all health-related questions in the negative, declaring that he had never suffered from serious illness, undergone surgery, or received prolonged medical treatment.
As the death occurred within three years of policy issuance, it was an early claim, permitting a detailed investigation under Section 45 of the Insurance Act, 1938.
Investigation revealed that the deceased had been suffering from a neuroendocrine (carcinoid) tumour with liver metastasis since around 2004, had undergone multiple major surgeries, chemotherapy, radio-frequency ablation and other advanced treatments.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More