Hidden medical history costs Mumbai widow Rs 78 lakh as NCDRC upholds ‘utmost good faith’ in insurance

NCDRC insurance claim: The consumer failed to establish any deficiency in service or unfair trade practices against the opposite parties, said the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. (Image generated using AI)

NCDRC insurance claim: Citing the doctrine of “uberrimae fidei” (utmost good faith), the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held that a proposer (a person who purchases insurance policy) of an insurance policy must disclose all facts and rejected the claim of a woman whose husband died just eight months after purchasing a policy after a prolonged illness.

Presiding Member AVM Jonnalagadda Rajendra AVSM, VSM (Retd) and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was hearing a consumer complaint challenging the rejection of the remaining assured amount of over Rs 78 lakh, interest at 18% per annum, compensation of Rs 15 lakh for harassment, and litigation costs of Rs 10 lakh in a Rs 90 lakh life insurance claim.