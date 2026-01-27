Hidden live-in partner leads to Rs 50 lakh payout: Why Jharkhand High Court hiked alimony for ‘defrauded’ wife

Jharkhand High Court News: The Jharkhand High Court said that an able-bodied husband must be presumed to be capable of earning sufficient money to maintain his wife and children. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court News: The Jharkhand High Court recently upheld the decision of a family court granting divorce to a woman after her estranged husband allegedly did not disclose his live-in relationship with another woman at the time of marriage, while enhancing the amount of alimony from Rs 30 to 50 lakh.

A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Gautam Kumar Choudhary was hearing the pleas related to a matrimonial dispute between the couple.

The bench observed that an “able-bodied husband” was presumed to be capable of earning enough to maintain his wife and children, and couldn’t escape the obligation by merely claiming unemployment or insufficient income.