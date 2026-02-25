‘Focus on complaints already filed’: SC stays ED criminal proceedings against Soren

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed criminal proceedings against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for allegedly not responding to summons by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Issuing notice to Soren on the ED’s plea, a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the agency should rather focus on the complaints already filed.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, stayed proceedings initiated before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ranchi, on ED’s criminal complaint over the alleged violation of summons.

The ED had booked an alleged aide of Soren and recovered documents relating to 8.86 acres of land that it claimed belonged to the CM. Soren was asked to appear in person for investigation but he refused, following which he was arrested in January 2024. In June 2024, the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the case.