Man wins Rs 5,000 after Ayurvedic clinic’s height growth treatment falls short

It was alleged that the medicine sent by the opposite parties did not have any effect on the complainant’s son. (Image generated using AI)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ferozepur, has directed an Ayurvedic clinic and two of its representatives to refund Rs 21,000 and pay Rs 5,000 compensation to a consumer after holding them guilty of unfair trade practice for allegedly failing to refund the payment made for her son’s height-enhancement treatment that yielded no result.

A bench comprising president Kiranjit Kaur Arora and member Suman Khanna observed that the opposite parties failed to contest the claim of the complainant, which amounted to admitting her claim.

“The opposite parties did not care to contest the claim of the complainant and rebut the evidence led by her as aforesaid and as such, it can be concluded without any hesitation that either the said opposite parties admit the claim of the complainant or has nothing to say in the matter,” the order dated June 3 read.