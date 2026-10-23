Heated exchanges with advocates ought not lead to costs: Jammu and Kashmir High Court

Observing that heated exchanges between the bar and bench during arguments are not uncommon, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has quashed a tribunal order imposing Rs 10,000 in costs on a Senior Advocate without giving him an opportunity to be heard.

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Kumar and M A Chowdhary said judges should exercise restraint rather than escalate such exchanges into contempt proceedings or impose costs on advocates.

“It is not uncommon that during the course of arguments sometimes there is heated exchanges between the Bar and the Bench. However, the Bench should forebear from escalating it to the level of initiating contempt proceedings against the advocates or imposing costs…”, the court said in its October 21 order.