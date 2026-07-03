Heart disease insurance claim wrongly denied, man wins Rs 3 lakh consumer payout

District consumer forum was dealing with plea of a of a man challenging the denial of his health policy claim by insurer. (AI-generated Image)

A District Consumer Commission in Chhattisgarh held a private insurance firm guilty of deficiency in service for allegedly rejecting a policyholder’s Rs 3 lakh medical claim over technical document deficiencies, noting that a person purchases health or accident insurance for themselves and their family so that they can avail of its benefits whenever the need arises in the future.

Underscoring that insurers cannot deny genuine claims on hyper-technical grounds, president Ranjna Dutta, members Mamata Das and Pankaj Kumar Dewada also awarded Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and financial hardship.

“It is a settled fact that a person purchases health or accident insurance for themselves and their family so that they can avail of its benefits whenever the need arises in the future. However, in the present case, despite the complainant submitting a claim for reimbursement of medical expenses to the insurer, he was denied the benefit of the policy, and his claim was rejected on untenable grounds. Such conduct amounts to a gross unfair trade practice,” the commission said on June 18.