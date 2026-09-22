Hearing opportunity, fixed timelines: Patna High Court recommends remission reforms

The Patna High Court suggested a formal mechanism through which prisoners could complain about discrepancies in remission calculations or non-grant of remission. (Image generated using AI)

The Patna High Court has laid down a series of directions and recommendations to make the remission and premature release process for prisoners more transparent, time-bound and accessible, including a fixed timeline for decisions on cases of life convicts on completion of the prescribed period of actual custody and giving prisoners an opportunity of hearing before remission already granted is withdrawn.

In a judgment dated September 18, a division bench of Justices Bibek Chaudhuri and Chandra Shekhar Jha examined the remission provisions under the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, in a suo motu case registered pursuant to a Supreme Court order.

“The residual concerns regarding transparency, timelines and grievance redressal stand substantially addressed by the suggestions jointly emerging from the Amicus and the State, which we adopt as directions hereinafter,” the bench said.