He killed his mother over Rs 30: Why Gauhati High Court refused to reduce alcoholic son’s life sentence

The Guahati High Court was hearing the criminal appeal filed by a man who hacked his mother neck with a sharp-edged bothi dao, a household weapon used for cutting vegetables and fish.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
8 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 10:40 AM IST
It was only the appellant who had killed his mother with the bothi dao and nobody else, said the Guahati High Court.It was only the appellant who had killed his mother with the bothi dao and nobody else, said the Guahati High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

A decade after an alcoholic killed his mother after she had refused to meet his demand for more money than Rs 30 to buy more liquor, the Gauhati High Court recently confirmed his punishment saying though the son’s act wasn’t premeditated, he intended to kill her.

A bench of Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Kaushik Goswami was hearing the plea filed by one Sankar Narayan Nandi who had challenged his life term sentencing for hacking his mother with a sharp-edged bothi dao, a household weapon used for chopping vegetables and meat.

While upholding his punishment, the bench on January 30 said, “Though there may not have been any pre-meditation in the killing of the deceased by the appellant, the weapon used with great force on the neck of the deceased leads us to the conclusion that there was a sudden intention on the part of the appellant to kill the deceased.”

Also Read | Gauhati High Court says single use plastic ban not absolute, making biodegradable plastic products allowed
The Guahati High Court said that the father said that his son struck the neck of his mother with bothi dao and fled with the weapon in his hand. The Guahati High Court said that the father said that his son struck the neck of his mother with bothi dao and fled with the weapon in his hand. (Image enhanced using AI)

Findings

  • It was only the appellant who had killed his mother with the bothi dao and nobody else.
  • The provocation was also initiated by the appellant, when he started abusing his mother for giving him only Rs 30.
  • Just because the mother apparently gave two slaps to the appellant, who was fighting his uncle, does not lead us to believe that there was any provocation initiated by the mother against him.
  • The fact that the appellant had used a bothi dao on a vital part of the body of his mother, which nearly severed her neck/head, shows that a huge amount of force had been deployed by him.
  • Death was instantaneous following injury over the spinal cord.
  • Injury was ante mortem caused by sharp edged heavy weapon and was homicidal in nature.
  • There was a chop wound of size 12cm x 7cm on the spinal cord.
  • Skin, muscles, vessels, nerves, spinous process of 6th cervical vertebrae, body of 7th cervical vertebrae and spinal cord inside the 7th cervical vertebrae all were cut at this level.
  • Margins were sharp, contused at places and blood clots.
  • The eye witness who saw the Nandi hacking the neck of his mother with the bothi dao is his own father.
  • The father, as a key witness, had stated that his son demanded money from his mother and his wife then gave him Rs 30.
  • Nandi struck the neck of his mother with bothi dao and fled with the weapon in his hand, said the father.
  • The explanation by the appellant to the evidence against him that he had killed his mother is false.
  • Nandi said his father was not present at the time of the incident and that his maternal uncle had killed his mother.
  • The said explanation given by the appellant is not supported by any corroborating evidence.
  • The appellant made himself a witness, to prove that it was his maternal uncle who had killed the deceased and not him.
  • The same is not in consonance with evidence of his eye witness father, who saw the appellant striking the deceased.
  • The appellant has taken a stand that he was intoxicated and could not be said to be a reasonable person at the time of the incident.
  • Do not have any reason to believe the explanation given by the appellant that he was not the perpetrator of the crime.
  • In fact, the answers given by the appellant to questions implies that he had killed his mother.
  • There is nothing in the evidence to show that the father of the appellant had any reason to fabricate a story, to the effect that the appellant had killed his mother.
  • In fact, we find the testimony of the father to be trustworthy and it inspires the confidence of the court.
  • This is not only due to the fact that no reason has been given by the appellant as to why his father should tell a lie.
  • The testimony of the father is corroborated by the testimony of brother of the mother.
  • Being a reliable eyewitness to the crime in question, we do not accept the attempt made by the appellant, to pin the death of the deceased at the hands of his maternal uncle.
  • The statement by a policeman, had stated that while he was on his way to the place of occurrence, he saw the appellant with the bothi dao in his hands, as the appellant was going to the police outpost to surrender.
  • In the present case, there being no fight between the appellant and his mother, we are of the view that Exception-4 to Section 300 is not attracted.
  • Exception 4 to Section 300 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) reduces murder to culpable homicide not amounting to murder when death occurs in a sudden fight, without premeditation, in the heat of passion, from a sudden quarrel, and without the offender taking undue advantage or acting cruelly/unusually, making it an exception where intention for murder isn’t fully formed due to sudden provocation.

Background

  • On the morning of March 16, 2016, at a railway quarter in Jalukbari, Guwahati, Nandi, who was addicted to alcohol, had earlier taken money from his mother, Gita Rani Nandi, and left the house.
  • He returned later in an intoxicated state and demanded more money.
  • When his mother handed him Rs 30, he became enraged and began abusing her verbally.
  • Following this, his maternal uncle, brother of his mother, who was present there intervened and a scuffle ensued between the two.
  • The mother slapped Nandi after which, his uncle left the house in anger.
  • Nandi, enraged, picked up the weapon and hacked his mother’s neck off.
  • On July 13, a trial court sentenced him for life for killing his mother.
  • Nandi approached the high court challenging the trial court’s verdict.
Also Read | Judges hearing criminal cases at risk, their personal security paramount: Gauhati High Court

Defense: no intention to kill, act done under provocation

  • Advocates A H Laskar, S Das, S A Hussain and D J Haloi appearing for Nandi argued that he was intoxicated at the time and incapable of rational judgment.
  • The incident occurred without premeditation.
  • A quarrel broke out after his maternal uncle objected to him abusing his mother.
  • His mother allegedly slapped him twice during the altercation, which, according to him, amounted to grave and sudden provocation.
  • Relying on Supreme Court rulings, the defense sought protection under Exception 4 to Section 300 IPC, urging the court to reduce the conviction to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
  • The counsel claimed that he was falsely implicated and suggested that his maternal uncle killed his mother.
Also Read | Based on science, ensures wellbeing of mother, child: Gauhati High Court junks challenge to ART provision prescribing age limit

Prosecution’s stand

  • Opposing the submissions, Additional Public Prosecutor, A Begum argued that the eyewitness testimony of the accused’s own father stated that he saw his son strike the fatal blow.
  • The prosecution outlined the corroboration from the maternal uncle.
  • Medical evidence proved that the blow was delivered with immense force on a vital part of the body, the APP submitted.
  • The prosecution emphasised that the accused initiated the provocation, abused his mother, and later deliberately picked up a deadly weapon to strike her neck.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Budget, budget allocation, Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, budget allocation, Trump Tariffs, trump tariff impositions, India-US ties, trade war, us trade war, donald trump, reciprocal tariffs, Trump India trade deal, India US tariff cuts, Trump India tariffs announcement, India US trade agreement, Modi Trump trade talks, India US economic relations, India lowers tariffs for US, US India trade negotiations, Trump Modi tariff deal, India US import export policy, Trump on India tariffs, US India business ties, trade war India US, India trade policy changes, India US tariff reduction, Indian express news, current affairs
Trump tariff shadow: Budget addresses US demands, backs vulnerable sectors
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Budget, budget allocation, Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, budget allocation, Trump Tariffs, trump tariff impositions, India-US ties, trade war, us trade war, donald trump, reciprocal tariffs, Trump India trade deal, India US tariff cuts, Trump India tariffs announcement, India US trade agreement, Modi Trump trade talks, India US economic relations, India lowers tariffs for US, US India trade negotiations, Trump Modi tariff deal, India US import export policy, Trump on India tariffs, US India business ties, trade war India US, India trade policy changes, India US tariff reduction, Indian express news, current affairs
Trump tariff shadow: Budget addresses US demands, backs vulnerable sectors
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Border 2 vs Border
Border called the enemy 'mere bhai'; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
cloud computing
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement