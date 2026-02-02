He killed his mother over Rs 30: Why Gauhati High Court refused to reduce alcoholic son’s life sentence

A decade after an alcoholic killed his mother after she had refused to meet his demand for more money than Rs 30 to buy more liquor, the Gauhati High Court recently confirmed his punishment saying though the son’s act wasn’t premeditated, he intended to kill her.
A bench of Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Kaushik Goswami was hearing the plea filed by one Sankar Narayan Nandi who had challenged his life term sentencing for hacking his mother with a sharp-edged bothi dao, a household weapon used for chopping vegetables and meat.
While upholding his punishment, the bench on January 30 said, “Though there may not have been any pre-meditation in the killing of the deceased by the appellant, the weapon used with great force on the neck of the deceased leads us to the conclusion that there was a sudden intention on the part of the appellant to kill the deceased.”
There was a chop wound of size 12cm x 7cm on the spinal cord.
Skin, muscles, vessels, nerves, spinous process of 6th cervical vertebrae, body of 7th cervical vertebrae and spinal cord inside the 7th cervical vertebrae all were cut at this level.
Margins were sharp, contused at places and blood clots.
The eye witness who saw the Nandi hacking the neck of his mother with the bothi dao is his own father.
The father, as a key witness, had stated that his son demanded money from his mother and his wife then gave him Rs 30.
Nandi struck the neck of his mother with bothi dao and fled with the weapon in his hand, said the father.
The explanation by the appellant to the evidence against him that he had killed his mother is false.
Nandi said his father was not present at the time of the incident and that his maternal uncle had killed his mother.
The said explanation given by the appellant is not supported by any corroborating evidence.
The appellant made himself a witness, to prove that it was his maternal uncle who had killed the deceased and not him.
The same is not in consonance with evidence of his eye witness father, who saw the appellant striking the deceased.
The appellant has taken a stand that he was intoxicated and could not be said to be a reasonable person at the time of the incident.
Do not have any reason to believe the explanation given by the appellant that he was not the perpetrator of the crime.
In fact, the answers given by the appellant to questions implies that he had killed his mother.
There is nothing in the evidence to show that the father of the appellant had any reason to fabricate a story, to the effect that the appellant had killed his mother.
In fact, we find the testimony of the father to be trustworthy and it inspires the confidence of the court.
This is not only due to the fact that no reason has been given by the appellant as to why his father should tell a lie.
The testimony of the father is corroborated by the testimony of brother of the mother.
Being a reliable eyewitness to the crime in question, we do not accept the attempt made by the appellant, to pin the death of the deceased at the hands of his maternal uncle.
The statement by a policeman, had stated that while he was on his way to the place of occurrence, he saw the appellant with the bothi dao in his hands, as the appellant was going to the police outpost to surrender.
In the present case, there being no fight between the appellant and his mother, we are of the view that Exception-4 to Section 300 is not attracted.
Exception 4 to Section 300 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) reduces murder to culpable homicide not amounting to murder when death occurs in a sudden fight, without premeditation, in the heat of passion, from a sudden quarrel, and without the offender taking undue advantage or acting cruelly/unusually, making it an exception where intention for murder isn’t fully formed due to sudden provocation.
Background
On the morning of March 16, 2016, at a railway quarter in Jalukbari, Guwahati, Nandi, who was addicted to alcohol, had earlier taken money from his mother, Gita Rani Nandi, and left the house.
He returned later in an intoxicated state and demanded more money.
When his mother handed him Rs 30, he became enraged and began abusing her verbally.
Following this, his maternal uncle, brother of his mother, who was present there intervened and a scuffle ensued between the two.
The mother slapped Nandi after which, his uncle left the house in anger.
Nandi, enraged, picked up the weapon and hacked his mother’s neck off.
On July 13, a trial court sentenced him for life for killing his mother.
Nandi approached the high court challenging the trial court’s verdict.
