He killed his mother over Rs 30: Why Gauhati High Court refused to reduce alcoholic son’s life sentence

It was only the appellant who had killed his mother with the bothi dao and nobody else, said the Guahati High Court. (Image generated using AI)

A decade after an alcoholic killed his mother after she had refused to meet his demand for more money than Rs 30 to buy more liquor, the Gauhati High Court recently confirmed his punishment saying though the son’s act wasn’t premeditated, he intended to kill her.

A bench of Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Kaushik Goswami was hearing the plea filed by one Sankar Narayan Nandi who had challenged his life term sentencing for hacking his mother with a sharp-edged bothi dao, a household weapon used for chopping vegetables and meat.

While upholding his punishment, the bench on January 30 said, “Though there may not have been any pre-meditation in the killing of the deceased by the appellant, the weapon used with great force on the neck of the deceased leads us to the conclusion that there was a sudden intention on the part of the appellant to kill the deceased.”