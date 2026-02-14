He finished MBBS in 1991, but 35-year legal battle left him ‘indigent’: Why the Rajasthan High Court stepped in
Hearing a plea by a doctor whose career was allegedly wrecked in 1991, the Rajasthan High Court ruled that a trial court must examine if he lacks the means to pay Rs 93 lakh in court fees before his damages suit can proceed.
Justice Bipin Gupta, in a judgment delivered on February 9, set aside a trial court order that had rejected one Gurdeep Singh’s request to file a civil suit as an “indigent person”, without paying heavy court fees, and sent the matter back for reconsideration.
An indigent person is an individual suffering from extreme poverty or lacking sufficient financial resources to afford the basic necessities of life, such as food, shelter, or, legally, the court fees and legal representation required for a lawsuit.
The high court also found a technical but significant flaw.
After issuing notice under Order 33 Rule 6 (which allows the opposite party to challenge indigency), the trial court did not properly allow the defendants to lead evidence to disprove Singh’s claim before dismissing it.
The trial court initially declared him indigent in 2022.
But that order was challenged and set aside, and a fresh inquiry was ordered.
A detailed financial inquiry was then conducted by the Chief Ministerial Officer, examining nine factors, including ownership of property, bank accounts, income tax returns, movable assets, loans and liabilities, and any recent sale or purchase of property.
The report found no agricultural or residential property in his name.
No PAN registration or income tax filings in the past five years.
Around Rs 15,000 in his bank account.
A one-time inheritance amount of Rs 4.51 lakh (already distributed among family members).
