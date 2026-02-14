He finished MBBS in 1991, but 35-year legal battle left him ‘indigent’: Why the Rajasthan High Court stepped in

The employment status or hypothetical earning capacity is irrelevant, said the Rajasthan High Court. (Image generated using AI)

In a case spanning more than three decades, the Rajasthan High Court has given a fresh opportunity to a Jaipur-based doctor who claims his medical career was derailed in 1991 due to alleged institutional bias and criminal proceedings that later ended in acquittal.

Justice Bipin Gupta, in a judgment delivered on February 9, set aside a trial court order that had rejected one Gurdeep Singh’s request to file a civil suit as an “indigent person”, without paying heavy court fees, and sent the matter back for reconsideration.

An indigent person is an individual suffering from extreme poverty or lacking sufficient financial resources to afford the basic necessities of life, such as food, shelter, or, legally, the court fees and legal representation required for a lawsuit.