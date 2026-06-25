Accused in 2018 HDFC vice president’s murder wasn’t a juvenile, says court

On September 5, 2018, Siddharth Sanghvi, a 39-year-old vice-president with HDFC Bank, was reported missing after he did not return home from his workplace at Kamala Mills in Worli. (Photo enhanced using AI)

A sessions court on Thursday rejected a plea filed by the accused arrested for the 2018 murder of a multinational bank’s vice-president, which claimed he was a minor at the time of the offence. The court said that the accused was unable to produce any record in support of his claim that he was a juvenile on September 5, 2018, when he is alleged to have killed Siddharth Sanghvi, and hence he would be considered an adult on the day of the offence.

After conflicting reports emerged from the schools the accused attended in Uttar Pradesh, the court ordered a bone ossification test to determine his age.