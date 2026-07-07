Insurer’s ‘hidden illness’ excuse backfires: Consumer court orders Rs 50.60 lakh payout

The Assam Consumer Commission has held HDFC Life liable for deficiency in service after a son was denied Rs 50 lakh insurance claim on the ground of pre-existing illnesses of his father and ordered the HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd. to pay Rs 50.60 lakh as the claim amount and compensation.

President Justice Malasri Nandi and member Tapas Kumar Ghosh were hearing the complaint filed by the son of the policyholder, who was also the nominee in the said policy, against HDFC Life over the rejection of his father’s insurance claim.

“Due to their faulty findings and investigation, the complainant had to suffer a lot for his claim unnecessarily. Hence, such conduct of the opposite parties (HDFC) amounts to deficiency in their service,” the commission observed on 29 June, adding that the medical tests done before the policy was issued left no room for concealment.