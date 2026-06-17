HDFC Bank to pay Rs 20,000 to senior citizen over frozen account delay

Chandigarh cousumer forum was dealing with plea of senior citizen who was requesting bank to release his frozen amount over fraud complaint. (AI-generated Image)

The Chandigarh District Consumer Commission directed HDFC Bank to release Rs 2 lakh frozen amount after a senior citizen was duped by fraudsters posing as police officers and claiming his son had been detained and awarded Rs 20,000 as compensation.

Noting that a senior citizen has been compelled to make numerous visits to the bank and has suffered harassment on account of the inaction of the bank, a bench of president Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member Brij Mohan Sharma awarded Rs 20,000 as compensation and litigation costs.

“The continued retention of the complainant’s money without any explanation or resolution, despite repeated approaches made by him, amounts to a deficiency in service. The complainant, a senior citizen, has been compelled to make numerous visits to the bank and has suffered inconvenience, mental agony and harassment on account of the inaction of the bank,” the commission said in an order dated June 9.