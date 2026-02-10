HC stays PSHRC orders summoning Max, Manipal officials for retaining body due to unpaid bills

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday stayed directions issued by the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) requiring the personal appearance of doctors and directors from Max Super Specialty Hospital, Mohali, and Manipal Hospital, Patiala, in a suo motu case concerning the alleged withholding of a patient’s body over unpaid bills.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry also indicated that it would examine later whether the suo motu cognizance of the incident was validly taken by a single non-judicial member of the PSHRC, without circulation among all commission members.

The PSHRC intervened after a news item in a Hindi daily alleged that Max Hospital had demanded a large sum, initially reported as around Rs 7.21 lakh and later amplified in social media discourse to Rs 35 lakh, before releasing the body of a patient from Patiala. A single non-judicial member of the PSHRC took suo motu cognizance of the report on December 16, 2025, and passed an order calling for reports from the Civil Surgeon and other authorities.

Subsequently, the PSHRC summoned the director and officials of Max Hospital, publicly warning that “next time bring your director along,” and issued strong reprimands for allegedly detaining the body over payment.

It also ordered the Civil Surgeon, SAS Nagar, and the Deputy Commissioner to file detailed inquiry reports on the incident. It constituted a committee of four doctors to examine the medical records, treatment given, and circumstances surrounding the patient’s death and the retention of the body.

Directing the treating doctor, Dr. GS Siddhu, to appear before the commission to answer queries about the diagnosis, treatment, and reasons for referring the patient from Manipal Hospital, Patiala, to Max Hospital, Mohali, it also issued .notices to all directors the two hospitals requiring their personal appearance before the commission.

The Commission asked the hospitals to file affidavits explaining how they charged for rooms, operations, medicines, and other procedures, effectively expanding the inquiry beyond the original allegation of body-retention into broader questions of billing and hospital practices. It also sought historical records, including the allotment papers of the hospital site (dating back to 2009) and the completion/occupation certificate granted in 2012, indicating a widening of the scope beyond the immediate human-rights-related incident.

In addition, the same PSHRC member publicly commented on the case, giving interviews and podcasts in which he stated that FIRs would be registered against the hospital directors and the treating doctor, and that “heavens will not fall” if the doctor appeared before the commission. He also recorded and telecast proceedings from his private Instagram and Facebook accounts, adding commentary that he would “settle” the matter and get FIRs registered, actions that Senior advocate AS Ra, the counsel for Max, described as “publicity-hungry litigation.”

Rai argued before the bench that the Civil Surgeon’s report, based on clarifications from Max Hospital, had concluded that the issue was a payment dispute, not medical negligence, and that no evidence of human-rights violation had surfaced.

He said a board of four doctors had examined the records and the treating doctor’s statement and had found no fault in the treatment or the shift of the patient to Max Hospital.

He contended that the family had submitted a written request to keep the body for 12 hours, after which it was released; CCTV footage did not show coercion in the payment of about Rs 1 lakh.

Rai contended that the PSHRC member’s actions, issuing directions for personal appearance, FIRs, and detailed billing inquiries, while simultaneously broadcasting and commenting on the case on social media, exceeded the commission’s recommendatory jurisdiction and created an appearance of bias.

The division bench stayed all PSHRC orders requiring the personal appearance of the directors of Max and Manipal Hospitals and of Dr GS Siddhu, directing instead that they file affidavits with supporting documents.

It marked the matter for further hearing on February 17, while urging the PSHRC not to “precipitate the matter” in the meantime.