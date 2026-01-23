HC notice to state after UK doctor detained at Mumbai airport over social media posts against BJP

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government and other respondents seeking their reply to a plea by a UK doctor and YouTuber Sangram Patil seeking to quash an FIR against him for alleged objectionable social media posts against BJP leaders. A British national of Indian origin, Patil also alleged that the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him by the Mumbai police was illegal.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashwin D Bhobe issued notice to the respondents and posted the next hearing to February 4.

Senior advocate Sudeep Pasbola, representing Patil, submitted that there was urgency in the matter. His client had come to India from the UK on his own and was unaware of the FIR registered against him, he added.