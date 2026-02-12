HC sets aside Gadchiroli Collector’s order declaring Gatta Gram Panchayat term over

The court also held that the order, passed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad, Gadchiroli, appointing an Administrator, is also legally invalid.(Credits: Pexels)

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court quashed an order of the Gadchiroli Collector that had declared the term of Gatta Gram Panchayat as having ended in February 2023.

The court held that the five-year tenure must be counted from the “date of the Panchayat’s first meeting” and not from the initial election notification.

In a judgment delivered on February 4, Justice Prafulla S. Khubalkar allowed a writ petition filed by Gram Panchayat Gatta through its Sarpanch Poonam Komati Lekamni and set aside the Collector’s order dated June 10, 2025 to the extent that it treated the Panchayat’s tenure as concluded.

The court also held that the order, passed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad, Gadchiroli, appointing an Administrator, is also legally invalid.