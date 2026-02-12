HC sets aside Gadchiroli Collector’s order declaring Gatta Gram Panchayat term over

The court held that the five-year tenure must be counted from the “date of the Panchayat’s first meeting”.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNagpurFeb 12, 2026 08:02 PM IST
HC sets aside Gadchiroli Collector’s order declaring Gatta Gram Panchayat term overThe court also held that the order, passed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad, Gadchiroli, appointing an Administrator, is also legally invalid.(Credits: Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court quashed an order of the Gadchiroli Collector that had declared the term of Gatta Gram Panchayat as having ended in February 2023.

The court held that the five-year tenure must be counted from the “date of the Panchayat’s first meeting” and not from the initial election notification.

In a judgment delivered on February 4, Justice Prafulla S. Khubalkar allowed a writ petition filed by Gram Panchayat Gatta through its Sarpanch Poonam Komati Lekamni and set aside the Collector’s order dated June 10, 2025 to the extent that it treated the Panchayat’s tenure as concluded.

The court also held that the order, passed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad, Gadchiroli, appointing an Administrator, is also legally invalid.

The controversy arose during disqualification proceedings against certain members of the Panchayat.

In the course of those proceedings, the Collector observed that the five-year term of the Gram Panchayat had expired on February 26, 2023, calculating the tenure from the election notification issued in January 2018. On that basis, the Panchayat was treated as dissolved and an Administrator was appointed to manage its affairs.

Challenging the order, the petitioner argued that although the election process had commenced in 2018, the Panchayat could not be formally constituted then due to lack of quorum (minimum number of officers or members of a body that is required to be present at a given meeting). Only six of the 11 members were elected unopposed, which was insufficient to convene the first meeting. Vacancies were subsequently filled through by-elections.

Story continues below this ad

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that as per the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act, the duration of a Panchayat is five years “from the date appointed for its first meeting”.

Records placed before the court showed that the first valid meeting of Gram Panchayat Gatta was held on February 17, 2021. Therefore, the petitioner contended that its tenure would continue until February 16, 2026.

Accepting this submission, the court observed that there was no dispute regarding the date of the first meeting and that the Collector’s declaration was contrary to the statutory provisions governing Panchayat tenure.

“The declaration made by the respondent No. 2 (Collector) about tenure of the Gram Panchayat Gatta having come to an end on 26.02.2023 is without any basis and unsustainable,” the court held.

Story continues below this ad

Speaking in Nagpur during a press conference on Thursday, Sarpanch Poonam Komati Lekamni said, “I was serving as the Sarpanch in Gatta in Gadchiroli in 2021. There was very little awareness about the elections there, and the members were not informed that caste validity certificates had to be submitted within one year. I was also never informed by the Collector about this requirement.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog

Photos

In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
fasting
Why the 5:2 diet isn't for every diabetic: An expert's warning
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
Quick Comment: Why the 3×15 Scoring System in badminton, up for vote on April 25, is double-edged for India's shuttlers, but a downer for the sport
Top Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in action. (Express photo by Amit Mehra and Abhinav Saha)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
Why the 5:2 diet isn't for every diabetic: An expert's warning
fasting
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement