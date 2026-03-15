HC seeks HP govt reply on 2% land revenue levy on hydropower companies

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has sought a reply from the state government on petitions filed by hydropower companies. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government seeking a reply on the petition of hydropower companies challenging a two per cent land revenue levied on them.

Hearing the petition, which sought the court to restrain the government from recovering the proposed land revenue, a division bench of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma issued the notice on Friday, and scheduled the next date of hearing on March 23.

Last month, the companies challenged the amendments and notifications issued by the state government under which a provision was made to levy land revenue at two per cent on the average market value of hydropower projects from January 1, 2026.