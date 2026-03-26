HC relief to Surat doctor accused in Rs 101 crore cybercrime case

The Gujarat high court has granted conditional bail to a Surat doctor, who has been named as an accused in an alleged Rs 101 crore cybercrime case registered by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Surat.

The said doctor, Makbool Abdul Raheman, has also been booked by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Raheman had sought regular bail on the grounds that two co-accused in the case — his son Kashif and one Maaz Abdul Rahim Mada — had been granted the same, and that he had “no antecedents”.

A single judge bench of Justice Nikhil Kariel, in an oral order on Tuesday (made available Wednesday), cited a ‘catena of decisions’ (series of judgments) of the Supreme Court in similar cases required the court to consider “three main factors” while granting bail: prima facie case, availability of the applicant-accused at the time of the trial and tampering or hampering with the witnesses by the accused.