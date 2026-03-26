HC relief to Surat doctor accused in Rs 101 crore cybercrime case

The Gujarat high court has granted conditional bail to a Surat doctor, who has been named as an accused in an alleged Rs 101 crore cybercrime case registered by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Surat.
The said doctor, Makbool Abdul Raheman, has also been booked by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
Raheman had sought regular bail on the grounds that two co-accused in the case — his son Kashif and one Maaz Abdul Rahim Mada — had been granted the same, and that he had “no antecedents”.
A single judge bench of Justice Nikhil Kariel, in an oral order on Tuesday (made available Wednesday), cited a ‘catena of decisions’ (series of judgments) of the Supreme Court in similar cases required the court to consider “three main factors” while granting bail: prima facie case, availability of the applicant-accused at the time of the trial and tampering or hampering with the witnesses by the accused.
Considering the submission that the doctor had been in judicial custody since October 15, 2024, the court order stated, “The applicant-accused is not likely to flee. The applicant is a local and his presence can be secured at the time of the trial… Investigation is over and the charge-sheet has already been filed on January 5, 2025…”
The court granted bail to Raheman requiring him to execute a personal bond of Rs.10,000/- with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court as well as conditions including marking presence before the concerned Police Station once in a month for a period of six months between 11am and 2pm. The court also directed him to file an affidavit stating his immovable properties, whether self-acquired or ancestral, with description, location and present value of such properties before the trial court and to not leave India without the permission of the Trial Court, among other conditions.
In November 2025, following the arrest of the doctor and the co-accused by the ED, the agency provisionally attached three immovable properties worth Rs 2.13 crore owned by him and his family members.
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The prosecution alleges that the doctor, along with the co-accused, committed a series of cybercrimes, including digital arrests, forex scams and issuing fake law enforcement notices to the gullible. The probe also revealed that the accused allegedly converted the proceeds of crime into cryptocurrency (USDT) through hawala operators.
Earlier this week, a special PMLA Court in Ahmedabad rejected the bail application of his son Kaashif in the case. The ED has already filed a chargesheet in the case against five accused.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
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