Pension not ‘automatic right’: HC rejects ex-Army officer’s plea over 12-year stint at Punjab Electricity Regulatory Commission

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the retired Army officer’s plea citing rules and noting that PERC is a statutory body and employs staff only via deputation, re-employment, or contract.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhFeb 3, 2026 02:19 PM IST
punjab and haryana HCJustice Harpreet Singh Brar ruled that the petitioner was ineligible for pension because his role with PERC was temporary, with no permanent or regular posts created by the Commission. (File photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday dismissed a writ petition by retired Lieutenant Colonel Ashok Bembey, who sought pension and retiral benefits for his stint at the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PERC).

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar ruled that the petitioner was ineligible because his role was temporary, with no permanent or regular posts created by the Commission.

Lt Col Bembey retired from the Indian Army in 1997 and joined PERC as Deputy Director (Media and Housekeeping) on February 28, 2002, on a re-employment basis. His appointment letter stated: “You are hereby appointed as Dy Director Media and House Keeping on re-employment basis on standard terms and conditions of such re-employment in the PERC initially for the period of 1 year with the clear stipulation that this appointment is purely temporary and your services can be terminated at any time.”

His term was renewed periodically until March 2014, after which he served on contract until December 2015, when he was relieved upon reaching 65.

Lt Col Bembey argued he had provided 12 years of uninterrupted service on a regular sanctioned post, qualifying for pension under Punjab Civil Services Rules (Rule 3.12), which covers employees with more than 10 years of service. He also cited the 1992 government instructions on ex-servicemen’s pay fixation.

The court rejected this, noting PERC, a statutory body under the Electricity Act, 2003, employs staff only via deputation, re-employment, or contract. “Since inception, no permanent/regular posts were sanctioned to respondent No.1-Commission,” the judgment observed.

Justice Brar underlined that a pension is no automatic right. Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in State of Odisha v Niranjan Sahoo, it said pension is subject to completion of minimum qualifying service under applicable rules.

Referring to UP Roadways Retired Officials and Officers Association v State of UP, the court added that pension can be claimed only when permissible under relevant rules or a scheme, and that employees covered under a provident fund scheme without a pensionable post cannot claim pension.

PERC’s 2015 regulations explicitly limit hiring to deputation, re-employment, or contract, with no pension provision. The 1992 instructions on Lt Col Bembey’s pay also omitted pensionary benefits for re-employed ex-servicemen.

A Punjab government clarification dated November 24, 2017, confirmed that the petitioner was not eligible for pension, leave encashment or related benefits under the 1992 finance department instructions.

The court concluded that Lt Col Bembey knew his role was temporary from the outset, leaving no legitimate expectation of permanent status. The petition was dismissed as he failed Rule 3.12’s requirement for substantive and permanent service.

The verdict underscores that statutory bodies with non-permanent staffing are not bound to offer pensions in the absence of explicit rules.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh

 

