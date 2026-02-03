Pension not ‘automatic right’: HC rejects ex-Army officer’s plea over 12-year stint at Punjab Electricity Regulatory Commission

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar ruled that the petitioner was ineligible for pension because his role with PERC was temporary, with no permanent or regular posts created by the Commission. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday dismissed a writ petition by retired Lieutenant Colonel Ashok Bembey, who sought pension and retiral benefits for his stint at the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PERC).

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar ruled that the petitioner was ineligible because his role was temporary, with no permanent or regular posts created by the Commission.

Lt Col Bembey retired from the Indian Army in 1997 and joined PERC as Deputy Director (Media and Housekeeping) on February 28, 2002, on a re-employment basis. His appointment letter stated: “You are hereby appointed as Dy Director Media and House Keeping on re-employment basis on standard terms and conditions of such re-employment in the PERC initially for the period of 1 year with the clear stipulation that this appointment is purely temporary and your services can be terminated at any time.”