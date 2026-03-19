Punjab & Haryana HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of shooting coach accused of assaulting minor ward

The Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj. (File Photo)

The Punjab & Haryana High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor at a Faridabad hotel.

Bhardwaj (33), had moved the High Court on January 30, and the HC had sought the response of the Faridabad Police in the matter the following day.

Bhardwaj had gone to the HC after Additional District and Sessions Judge Abhishek Phutela of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) special court in Faridabad dismissed his pre-arrest bail plea on January 22.

On February 24, the Faridabad Police, appearing through the state Advocate General, sought more time to file their reply to the HC, and the matter was adjourned.