Bombay HC questions BMC’s ‘erroneous’ Rs 12.66 cr estimate for NSCI Jumbo Covid Centre use, seeks explanation

Earlier, noting a “huge difference" between the petitioner's calculations and the BMC’s, the HC had considered appointing a city-based CA for assessing the dues.

Questioning the Rs 12.66 crore “erroneous” estimate given by BMC as compensation to National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli for using its premises for Jumbo Covid Centre during pandemic, the Bombay High Court has sought an explanation from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

The NSCI had approached the HC last year, claiming that nearly Rs 30 crore was due to it as compensation.

A bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri on January 28 was hearing a plea by NSCI seeking payment of compensation for its facility, used as a Jumbo Covid Centre to meet BMC’s requirement for 30 months during the pandemic.