HC gives Punjab 7 working days to decide on representation of jailed MP Amritpal Singh ahead of Parliament’s Budget Session

During the hearing, ASG Satya Pal Jain pointed out that Amritpal Singh’s absence from parliamentary sittings due to detention had already been condoned to a large extent. (File photo)

A day after Justice Sanjiv Berry recused from the matter, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday gave the Punjab government seven working days to decide on the representation of detained Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who has sought permission to attend the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament beginning January 28.

The direction was issued by a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Archana Puri while hearing Singh’s petition seeking relief to enable him to be present in the Lok Sabha during the session.

Singh, a National Security Act detainee lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail since 2023, had on Wednesday moved the high court seeking directions to state authorities to grant him parole to attend the Parliament and make necessary arrangements for that.