HC orders Newslaundry to take down content against TV Today, Aaj Tak and India Today

The Delhi High Court said that cases involving issues that are both commercial and otherwise can be heard by the Commercial Courts.

THE DELHI High Court on Friday directed digital news platform Newslaundry to take down certain content involving TV Today and its channels Aaj Tak and India Today on the grounds that it allegedly amounts to commercial disparagement and defamation.

“Terms such as ‘shit standards’ and ‘shit reporters’ clearly go beyond the realm of criticism or review and are defamatory and disparaging and therefore, intended to demean the Plaintiff’s reputation,” a division bench comprising Justices Om Prakash Shukla and Hari Shankar said. In 2022, Justice Asha Menon, in a single judge bench order, had heard the case and refused to direct Newslaundry to take down its allegedly infringing videos. The court had said that India Today may have a case, but there was no irreparable loss caused to them by the content since they were seeking “quantified monetary compensation” for the alleged loss.