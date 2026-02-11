Draft employee transfer rules within 3 months, HC tells North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation

The bench in its order noted that, along with 43 employees, who had sought a transfer on request, the petitioner was transferred. (Source: File)

The Karnataka High Court has directed the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) to frame within three months guidelines to be followed for the transfer of employees, saying it is a “vital administrative tool for ensuring efficiency, integrity and smooth functioning of the institution”.

In an order passed on January 23, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti said, “The transfer guidelines provide a structured framework that ensures fairness and transparency in decision making. The scope of arbitrariness is significantly reduced. The employees gain confidence that transfers are not punitive, discretionary but are based on rational considerations.”

The court’s direction came while allowing a petition filed by one Chandrakanth Y Toravi, a bus driver-cum-conductor who had challenged his transfer order passed on November 30, 2024, from Chikodi to Belagavi/Khanapur division, on administrative grounds.