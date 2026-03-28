HC junks plea seeking CBI probe into Adani Green bribery claims

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking a CBI probe into bribery allegations against Adani Green Energy Ltd and its associates to secure solar power contracts across several states. It sought directions to the CBI to register an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam dismissed a plea by 61-year-old Jitendra Maru from Silvassa, who relied on proceedings of a US criminal indictment and a parallel Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case, presently pending before a court in New York’s Eastern District in the US.

The plea claimed there was an organised bribery scheme by Adani Green Energy and a Delhi-based renewable energy firm, Azure Global, which consisted of an agreement to pay Rs. 2,000 crore bribe to officials of state power distribution companies (discoms) in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir to ensure they entered into agreements at inflated tariffs and purchased more solar power.

Maru claimed the payments concerned were mentioned in “bribe notes” and electronic records allegedly maintained by an Adani Green Energy executive director and seized by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and reproduced in proceedings before US courts. Maru sought directions to the CBI to obtain all the texts of the “Bribe Notes and Electronic Data and Records” seized by US probing authorities.

The HC, while dismissing the plea observed the petitioner “failed to establish his bona fide” and had “no locus (legal standing) to file the same. The Court said the plea is “likely to cause harm to the reputation and business prospects of any Corporate group”

No CBI probe against RIL: High Court

The HC also dismissed another plea by Maru seeking a criminal investigation by the CBI into allegations that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) unlawfully extracted natural gas from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Krishna–Godavari (KG) Basin fields.

Maru sought registration of an FIR for alleged offences of theft, misappropriation and criminal breach of trust, among others.

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He had alleged that RIL drilled deep-sea wells between 2004 and 2013–14 that enabled gas from the adjoining ONGC blocks to migrate to RIL’s KG-D6 block. Maru, claiming the process to be “massive organised fraud,” sought registration of an FIR and also sought directions to the CBI to seize the contracts, data related to drilling and government reports.