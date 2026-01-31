HC issues contempt notice to Haryana forest secy over Morni Hills

The court had mandated the Forest Settlement Officer (FSO) to “forthwith, take requisite steps to ensure expeditious submission of his report”. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken suo motu cognizance and issued a contempt notice to Vasvi Tyagi, Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Forest and Wildlife Department, for alleged willful non-compliance with its June 2025 order directing expeditious demarcation and notification of Morni Hills as a Reserved Forest.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel on Friday expressed strong displeasure over the state’s failure to act more than seven months after the court’s final directions in CWP-469-2017 (Vijay Bansal vs State of Haryana and Others).

In its order dated June 20, 2025, the court had mandated the Forest Settlement Officer (FSO) to “forthwith, take requisite steps to ensure expeditious submission of his report” and directed the State of Haryana to issue a notification under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, declaring the scheduled land as a Reserved Forest latest by December 31, 2025.