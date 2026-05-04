HC: We care for humans, not dead vessels… present stranded crew of 3 vessels in court
A division bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Hiten S Venegavkar was hearing a habeas corpus plea by some of the crew members, represented through Maharashtra Navnirman Navin Sena Union of three motor tankers named MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar
The Bombay High Court on Monday expressed concern over the safety of 50 crew members stranded on three vessels in the Arabian Sea and asked authorities to ensure all of them appear before it on Tuesday.
The crew members claimed they were stranded on the vessels intercepted in February by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), even as the owners have “practically abandoned the ships”, which are under arrest by the Yellow Gate police over alleged illegal acts in the Arabian Sea, at a distance of 11 nautical miles from Mumbai. None of the crew members, all Indian citizens, are named accused in the case.
A division bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Hiten S Venegavkar was hearing a habeas corpus plea by some of the crew members, represented through Maharashtra Navnirman Navin Sena Union of three motor tankers named MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar
Ruby, and MT Al Jafzia, placed under arrest for illegal fuel oil and bitumen transfers.
The plea claimed 50 crew members were stranded inside the vessels since February 9 and the owners had abandoned the ships as well as deserted the crew in the Arabian Sea.
Advocate Padmavati Vaishya for the petitioners had claimed the crew members had limited access to food and potable water and the available stock was depleting. The HC had then asked state to provide necessary arrangements and recover costs from vessels’ owners. It also asked ICG to continue routine medical examination and treatment for them.
On April 29, HC had observed owners had “practically abandoned the vessels” despite it had ordered valuation and two of the three were “unseaworthy”. It then directed the Director General of Shipping to carry out valuation. In case of non-appearance before the court on May 4, the bench had warned owners of passing orders for moving the vessels to the Alang Ship Breaking Yard at their cost, after releasing the crew members.
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On Monday, the HC was told the owners had sought humanitarian assistance from the authorities for crew members and release of the vessels.
“We want all those persons (entire crew) who are on the ship to be brought before us. There cannot be a problem when it comes to habeas corpus. They are now practically eating rotis and pickles and taking water from the sea as complained to us,” Justice Ghuge orally remarked.
When one of the owners apprehended the vessels remaining unmanned, the judge said, “Let it be unmanned. If you don’t care for human life, let the dead vessel remain unmanned… You are giving 300 millilitres of water to drink in a day. You are behaving inhumanely. Let them be unmanned. We don’t care. We will care for the petitioners. So much is going on for vessels. What about concerns for humans? Human life comes once; your vessels will be in plenty.”
Seeking the crew members’ presence on Tuesday, May 5, the HC told the owners, “We will charge you with culpable homicide if anyone suffers anything. And if you find that your behaviour is gross, it will amount to murder. Tomorrow all of you are going to face the music.”
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More