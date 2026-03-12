HC gives MCD 4 months to construct toilet near Ashram Metro station after PIL flags open public urination

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readNew DelhiMar 12, 2026 01:13 AM IST
The court, while disposing of the PIL, recorded that as soon as the requisite space is made available to MCD, the construction of the toilet will be completed in four months.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Capital’s civic authorities to construct a public toilet near the Ashram Metro station within four months and in the interim, provide facility of mobile toilets at the site.

Practising advocate Shashank Singh, appearing as party-in-person in the PIL, complained that during the course of his daily commute, he is subjected to “extreme inconvenience and discomfort” owing to the “persistent and pervasive stench emanating from rampant public urination in the vicinity”.

Flagging the “progressive degradation” of public property and civic environment, the “unhygienic” conditions creating fertile ground for communicable diseases and infections and thus, posing a “public health threat”, Singh sought the court’s directions to the authorities to forthwith undertake cleaning of the area, deployment of adequate sanitation staff and cleaning mechanisms and installation of adequate public toilet facility, along with CCTV cameras. The PIL also sought strict enforcement of municipal laws, including issuance of challans and imposition of penalties against violators.

The MCD on Wednesday told the division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia that the said issue falls in the jurisdiction of Public Works Department (PWD), and that it had written to the department last month seeking suitable space to construct such a facility.

The court, while disposing of the PIL, recorded that as soon as the requisite space is made available to MCD, the construction of the toilet will be completed in four months.

“In the interregnum, till construction of the public toilet is made, MCD shall provide the facility of mobile toilets at the appropriate place,” it said, while directing that the mobile toilets shall be routinely cleaned and its sanitation standards maintained.

 

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

