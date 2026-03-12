HC gives MCD 4 months to construct toilet near Ashram Metro station after PIL flags open public urination

The court, while disposing of the PIL, recorded that as soon as the requisite space is made available to MCD, the construction of the toilet will be completed in four months.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Capital’s civic authorities to construct a public toilet near the Ashram Metro station within four months and in the interim, provide facility of mobile toilets at the site.

The HC was acting on a public interest litigation (PIL) flagging the municipal authorities’ inaction in maintaining public sanitation and curbing open public urination in the area.

Practising advocate Shashank Singh, appearing as party-in-person in the PIL, complained that during the course of his daily commute, he is subjected to “extreme inconvenience and discomfort” owing to the “persistent and pervasive stench emanating from rampant public urination in the vicinity”.