Punjab and Haryana High Court flags ‘disturbing trend’ of organised gangs, sleeper cells in Gurugram, Faridabad

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has flagged a “disturbing trend” of organised gangs and sleeper cells in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram and sought Haryana’s action plan. (File Photo)

Flagging a “disturbing trend” of organised criminal gangs and their sleeper cells allegedly operating with increasing frequency in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to place on record its policy framework and institutional measures put in place to tackle the menace.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Vashisth issued the directions granting regular bail to three accused in a criminal case registered in Palwal.

“This court deems it appropriate to take note of the disturbing trend emerging in certain districts of the State of Haryana, particularly Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram, where organized criminal gangs and their sleeper cells are alleged to be operating with increasing frequency. Such activities have serious ramifications for the maintenance of public order and the safety and security of citizens,” the bench observed.