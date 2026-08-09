Punjab and Haryana High Court flags ‘disturbing trend’ of organised gangs, sleeper cells in Gurugram, Faridabad

Asks Haryana to detail policy framework, institutional measures in place to tackle menace.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
4 min readAug 9, 2026 12:23 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has flagged a “disturbing trend” of organised gangs and sleeper cells in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram and sought Haryana’s action plan.The Punjab and Haryana High Court has flagged a “disturbing trend” of organised gangs and sleeper cells in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram and sought Haryana’s action plan. (File Photo)
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Flagging a “disturbing trend” of organised criminal gangs and their sleeper cells allegedly operating with increasing frequency in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to place on record its policy framework and institutional measures put in place to tackle the menace.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Vashisth issued the directions granting regular bail to three accused in a criminal case registered in Palwal.

“This court deems it appropriate to take note of the disturbing trend emerging in certain districts of the State of Haryana, particularly Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram, where organized criminal gangs and their sleeper cells are alleged to be operating with increasing frequency. Such activities have serious ramifications for the maintenance of public order and the safety and security of citizens,” the bench observed.

The bench, accordingly, directed Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Home Department, to file an affidavit on or before August 24 “apprising this Court of the policy framework and institutional measures put in place by the State to effectively deal with organised criminal gangs, their sleeper cells and other similarly placed criminal networks.”

Justice Vashishth further directed that the affidavit should indicate the “preventive, investigative and intelligence-based mechanisms adopted by the State, the inter-agency coordination in place, and the specific measures undertaken to maintain law and order and curb organised criminal activities in the districts of Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram.”

The court was hearing a bunch of three petitions for regular bail filed by Kuldeep Tyagi, Aman alias Aman Bhati and Akash alias Akash Bhati in an FIR registered at Palwal City police station on January 22, 2025, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

According to the prosecution, the police, acting on secret information, apprehended Akash and allegedly recovered a country-made pistol with four live cartridges and a country-made rifle/carbine with four live cartridges. Akash’s disclosure statement led to the nomination of two more accused, including his brother Aman.

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The petitioners’ counsel argued that the accused had been falsely implicated and that the alleged recoveries were limited to firearms, cartridges and, in Aman’s case, a mobile phone and a forged Aadhaar card. The counsel submitted that the investigation had been completed and the challan presented in the case, while several co-accused had already been granted bail. Seeking bail on the ground of parity, the counsel argued that further incarceration of the petitioners would not serve any meaningful purpose.

Opposing the bail, the counsel for Haryana submitted that the case was not an isolated incident involving recovery of illegal firearms but formed part of the activities of an organised criminal syndicate operating across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. It alleged that the petitioners were functioning as sleeper cells of the gang by facilitating the procurement, concealment and supply of illegal firearms and forged identity documents.

The State counsel also pointed out that Kuldeep was involved in 17 other criminal cases, Aman in five and Akash in two, and argued that their antecedents disentitled them to regular bail.

The court, while granting the trio bail, however, observed, “Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this Court finds that the investigation stands concluded and the final report has already been presented before the competent Court. The recoveries attributed to each of the petitioners have already been effected and, therefore, no useful purpose would be served by their further incarceration.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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