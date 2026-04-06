HC flags acute shortage of law officers, seeks affidavits from Punjab and Haryana

The court noted that 22 courts are operational in Sirsa, while only 12 government lawyers have been appointed. (File)

Taking suo motu cognisance of the acute shortage of assistant district attorneys in Haryana’s Sirsa district, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday questioned how judicial work could function smoothly in such circumstances.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu observed that the government was not appointing a sufficient number of law officers and directed the states of Punjab and Haryana to furnish affidavits detailing the district-wise position.

The court noted that 22 courts are operational in Sirsa, while only 12 government lawyers have been appointed. Of these, two are posted in Ambala, leaving effectively 10 officers to handle the workload, which the court termed grossly inadequate.