HC directs former Mysore Maharaja’s granddaughter to use RTI to get palace board’s financial details

The Karnataka High Court has directed Deepa Malini Devi, the granddaughter of the late Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar—the last ruling Maharaja of Mysore—to file an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to get financial and other information about the Mysore Palace Board, which manages the heritage monument.

In her petition, Devi claimed that after the enactment of the Mysore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1998, the Mysore Palace is being managed as a public trust and heritage monument. However, the management was opaque, and there was no financial transparency in the functioning of the Mysore Palace Board, she alleged.

Devi had filed a petition in the high court, seeking various documents, including the service record of respondent No.2, T S Subramanya, who is working as a deputy director for the Mysore Palace Board. She also sought certified copies of all major contracts, procurements or agreements entered into by the Board during the term of the present deputy director and complete financial records and accounts regarding the revenue and expenditure of the trust.