HC directs CAT to decide service dispute in three months

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the CAT Chandigarh Bench to decide the pending service dispute within three months. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Central Administrative Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench, to decide within three months a pending service dispute over whether an employee is to be treated as part of the Chandigarh Administration or an Electricity Distribution Company.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by the Union Territory, Chandigarh and others, a Division Bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Vikas Suri said the Tribunal should finally adjudicate the original application within three months from the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing a challenge to the Tribunal’s interim order dated January 29, 2026, in OA No. 1197 of 2025, by which status quo had been directed to be maintained till final adjudication of the employee’s plea regarding his service status.