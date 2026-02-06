‘Sacrilegious affront’: HC denies bail to advocate accused of demanding Rs 30 lakh bribe to ‘influence’ Punjab judicial officer

The detailed order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court described the allegations against the advocate as exceptionally grave, and said they strike at the foundation of the justice delivery system.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhFeb 6, 2026 03:55 PM IST
HCThe accused advocate, around 70 years old and practising at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been in custody since August 14, 2025. (Express Photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the regular bail plea of advocate Jatin Salwan who has been accused of demanding Rs 30 lakh to influence a judicial officer in a divorce case pending at Bathinda courts.

Justice Sumeet Goel, in a detailed order, described the allegations as exceptionally grave, stating that they strike at the foundation of the justice delivery system and erode public confidence. Salwan, around 70 years old and practising at the high court, has been in custody since August 14, 2025, following an operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case stems from a First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 14, 2025, under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Complainant Harsimranjit Singh alleged that Salwan demanded the bribe for a favourable order in his cousin Sandeep Kaur’s divorce matter, claiming personal influence over the Bathinda judge.

After verification, including recorded conversations, the CBI laid a trap. Co-accused Satnam Singh allegedly accepted Rs 4 lakh as part payment, which was later recovered. Salwan was subsequently arrested from his residence.

Arguments raised by the petitioner

Contentions raised by Salwan’s counsels R S Cheema and S S Narula:

  • False and motivated implication
  • Demand was misconstrued professional fee for litigation after case transfer from Sangrur
  • Section 7A ingredients not met as Salwan is not a public servant and the judicial officer lacked jurisdiction
  • Material inconsistencies in the complaint and FIR
  • No independent corroboration, only conjectures
  • Advanced age, serious cardiac ailments and anxiety disorders
  • Over five months in custody, with trial likely to take time and no need for further interrogation

Reasons for denial of bail by Justice Sumeet Goel

The judge outlined the following key reasons in points:

  • Allegations are serious, involving an attempt to influence judicial outcome, with wider impact on public trust beyond mere monetary gain
  • Prima facie material from verified complaint, recorded conversations, trap proceedings and recovery cannot be ignored at this stage
  • Section 7A applies as it covers any person obtaining an undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt means
  • Age and professional standing, though relevant, cannot outweigh the gravity of allegations
  • Medical assessment by CBI showed no ailment warranting bail on health grounds
  • Reasonable apprehension of influencing witnesses, given Salwan’s position as an experienced advocate
  • Salwan faces another pending FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and fake currency provisions.
  • Completion of investigation and over five months’ custody are relevant but do not operate as an absolute entitlement to bail in view of offence’s socio-legal implications
  • Such acts by an advocate amount to “sacrilegious affront to judiciary” as an institution

The court dismissed the petition, but granted liberty to Salwan to seek bail afresh before the special CBI court after examination of complainant Harsimranjit Singh and victim Sandeep Kaur. Observations in the order will not affect trial merits. A lower court had earlier rejected his bail on September 1, 2025.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper's coverage of north India's most politically and institutionally significant regions.

 

