Rs 3.61 crore for 15-year-old accident victim: HC says compensation not a ‘dole’ but entitlement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced compensation to ₹3.61 crore for a child left in a persistent vegetative state following a 2011 road accident, dismissing the insurer's plea for a reduction.

In a significant blow to the insurer, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday enhanced compensation to Rs 3.61 crore for a child rendered permanently disabled in a road accident, dismissing the insurance company’s plea to reduce the earlier award of Rs 78.1 lakh.

Ruling on cross appeals, Justice Archana Puri held that the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had failed to award “just compensation” to Ashkara Jain, who was nine years old when the 2011 accident left her in a persistent vegetative state with 100 per cent permanent disability.

“The measure of compensation must reflect a genuine attempt of the law to restore the dignity of the being… Our yardsticks of compensation should not be so abysmal as to lead one to question whether our law values human life,” Justice Archana Puri said, quoting the Supreme Court.