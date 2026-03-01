HC quashes CBI FIRs against GTL Ltd & GTL Infra for alleged bank fraud of over Rs 4,000 crores

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad passed two separate verdicts on the pleas by the firms seeking quashing of FIR registered in 2023. (Representational Image)

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday allowed pleas by GTL Ltd and GTL Infrastructure Limited (GTLIL) and quashed and set aside FIRs by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly defrauding the consortium of banks for over Rs 4,000 crore.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad on February 27 passed two separate verdicts on the pleas by the firms seeking quashing of FIR registered in 2023 against the firms, their unknown directors along with unknown bank officers and unknown private persons including the vendors and beneficiary group of the firms.

The Central agency in its January 2023 FIR had alleged that GTL Ltd fraudulently obtained various credit facilities from the consortium of banks and diverted/siphoned off major part of the loan amount to various vendor-companies which were created and operated with the mala fide intention in conspiracy with such vendors.