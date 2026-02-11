HC orders BMC to deposit Rs. 12.66 crore along with 5 % interest for NSCI Jumbo Covid Centre use

The civic body had denied the petitioner’s claims, stating that it had not used the open area around the constructed Jumbo Quarantine Centre.(Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the BMC to deposit Rs. 12.66 crore along with five per cent per annum interest on its estimated compensation to National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli for using its premises for Jumbo Covid Centre during pandemic.

The HC levied 5% per annum interest and asked the civic body to deposit by March 16 the amount calculated by it along with the interest and permitted NSCI to withdraw the same pending hearing of its plea.

The NSCI had approached the high court last year, claiming that nearly Rs 40.11 crore was due to it as compensation.