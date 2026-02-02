HC seeks blueprint for expeditious filling of over 3,000 judicial posts

The Bombay High Court has sought expeditious filling of over 3000 additionally sanctioned and already vacant posts of district courts’ judges, civil judges, magistrates and other judicial officers in Maharashtra.

The HC also sought from its registry/administration the blueprint of the steps intended to follow in 2026 to fill up such posts. It also sought responses on the number of total posts sanctioned in different cadres, vacancies as of January 1 2026 and the details of phases in which the recruitment process shall be initiated.

A bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Sarang V Kotwal was on January 28 hearing PIL by one Vaijnath Pandurang Vaze and seeking speedy process for recruitment, increased strength of judges and adequate court infrastructure, along with contempt plea by Maharashtra State Judges Association alleging non-compliance of a 2018 verdict that sought from government expeditious steps for appointment of judges at the district level.