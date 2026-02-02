HC seeks blueprint for expeditious filling of over 3,000 judicial posts

In 2023, the Maharashtra government’s law and judiciary department had told HC that it had created 348 new posts of judicial officers across the state taking the sanctioned strength to nearly 2360.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
Feb 2, 2026
Bombay High Court seeks speedy filling of over 3,000 vacant judicial posts across Maharashtra.
The Bombay High Court has sought expeditious filling of over 3000 additionally sanctioned and already vacant posts of district courts’ judges, civil judges, magistrates and other judicial officers in Maharashtra.

The HC also sought from its registry/administration the blueprint of the steps intended to follow in 2026 to fill up such posts. It also sought responses on the number of total posts sanctioned in different cadres, vacancies as of January 1 2026 and the details of phases in which the recruitment process shall be initiated.

A bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Sarang V Kotwal was on January 28 hearing PIL by one Vaijnath Pandurang Vaze and seeking speedy process for recruitment, increased strength of judges and adequate court infrastructure, along with contempt plea by Maharashtra State Judges Association alleging non-compliance of a 2018 verdict that sought from government expeditious steps for appointment of judges at the district level.



The HC was also informed that the National Court Management Systems Committee (NCMSC) had recommended creation of 3,211 more posts of judges across Maharashtra to deal with the increased caseload.

The posts include District judges, Civil Judge Junior and Senior Division, Chief and Additional Metropolitan Magistrates, Chief and other judges of Small Causes courts

On Wednesday, Additional Government Pleader P P Kakade submitted December 1 notification issued by the state Law and Judiciary department that amended the Maharashtra Judicial Service Rules, 2008. With these amended rules, advocate S R Nargolkar representing HC registry claimed that the ” path is clear for initiating the process for recruitment and for promotion.”

” We only deem it necessary to express a word of caution that though the posts are created, for filling up the posts, the procedure as prescribed in the Maharashtra Judicial Service Rules, 2008 will have to be strictly adhered to, and it is a time consuming process, as we are cautious that the appointments/promotions are to be effected based on judging the suitability of the candidate and this process definitely consumes time,” the HC observed.

The court directed its registry to place a blue print over filling up newly sanctioned posts and presently vacant posts.

“As we are cautious that the appointment process for Judicial Officers cannot be made time bound, we expect expediency on part of the High Court as well as the Law and Judiciary Department as, if the State has to target the aim of ‘speedy justice’ it must supplement it with the appointment procedure which shall be effectively implemented by the High Court as well as the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) as it is the recruiting agency for the feeder cadre,” the bench noted.

Seeking affidavits in response from the authorities, the HC posted further hearing to February 27.

Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

