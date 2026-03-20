‘Inviting contempt’: HC to advocate, declines to order FIR against Bar association office-bearers

Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court says Bar Council appropriate forum for dispute; warns litigant against conduct

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 06:28 PM IST
punjab and haryana high courtThe court dealt with the petitioner’s allegations against Bar Association office-bearers, observing that disputes of this nature ought to be addressed before the Bar Council. (Source: File)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has disposed of a petition filed by advocate Ravneet Kaur, appearing in person virtually, seeking directions for registration of an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and police protection, while asking her to pursue remedies before appropriate forums.

Hearing the matter, Chief Justice Sheel Nagu noted that the petitioner’s primary grievance was non-registration of an FIR on her complaint dated September 11, 2025, and alleged harassment by certain office-bearers of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, including denial of entry to court premises.

The petitioner alleged that despite approaching the police and making a call to emergency services, no action was taken, and she was subsequently restrained from entering the High Court on the basis of a purported order. She further claimed intimidation, multiple FIRs against her, and failure of authorities to act under provisions of the SC/ST Act.

During the hearing, the Bench questioned the petitioner on the contents of her complaint and the specific allegations disclosing commission of cognisable offences. It also noted that she had already approached a trial court by filing a complaint seeking similar relief.

Taking note of this, the court observed that the substantive relief sought in the present petition was identical to that pending before the trial court. It said the appropriate course would be for the trial court to consider the matter.

The Bench directed that if the petitioner moves an application within 10 days, the trial court shall consider preponing the hearing and decide the matter expeditiously, including on the question of maintainability and further proceedings in accordance with law.

On the issue of police protection, the court directed the petitioner to file a fresh representation detailing the current threat perception before the competent authority. It said that if such an application is filed within 15 days, the police shall examine and decide it in accordance with law within a further period of 15 days.

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The court also dealt with the petitioner’s allegations against Bar Association office-bearers, observing that disputes of this nature ought to be addressed before the Bar Council. It initially suggested constitution of a committee of senior advocates to resolve the issue, but the petitioner declined to submit to such a mechanism.

In view of this, the court said it had no option but to relegate the petitioner to remedies available under criminal law, noting that she had already availed such remedies in separate proceedings.

During the hearing, the Bench expressed displeasure over the petitioner’s conduct, particularly when she persisted with arguments after the court had dictated its order. “We have heard you, taken pains to consider your case and decided it on merits. If you are aggrieved, you may challenge the order. This is not the way,” the Chief Justice remarked.

The court also cautioned the petitioner when she continued to press for modifications, asking whether she was “inviting contempt” and observing that judicial orders cannot be dictated by insistence on a favourable outcome.

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The petition was accordingly disposed of with the above directions.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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