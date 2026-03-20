‘Inviting contempt’: HC to advocate, declines to order FIR against Bar association office-bearers

The court dealt with the petitioner’s allegations against Bar Association office-bearers, observing that disputes of this nature ought to be addressed before the Bar Council. (Source: File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has disposed of a petition filed by advocate Ravneet Kaur, appearing in person virtually, seeking directions for registration of an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and police protection, while asking her to pursue remedies before appropriate forums.

Hearing the matter, Chief Justice Sheel Nagu noted that the petitioner’s primary grievance was non-registration of an FIR on her complaint dated September 11, 2025, and alleged harassment by certain office-bearers of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, including denial of entry to court premises.

The petitioner alleged that despite approaching the police and making a call to emergency services, no action was taken, and she was subsequently restrained from entering the High Court on the basis of a purported order. She further claimed intimidation, multiple FIRs against her, and failure of authorities to act under provisions of the SC/ST Act.