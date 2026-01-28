HC seeks Abu Salem’s response on payment of escort charges for parole after ‘no financial condition’ claims

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought response from the lawyer representing gangster Abu Salem, convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, as to whether her client, who has sought emergency parole citing his elder brother’s death, can pay escort charges if granted a four-day parole.

The court was hearing a plea by Salem, who was arrested on November 24, 2005, and was convicted in the 1993 blasts case in September 2017. He was also convicted in Portugal for travelling on a fake passport.

The Maharashtra prison authorities had opposed a plea for 14-day parole stating his release could lead to him absconding and potentially creating serious diplomatic issues between India and Portugal from where he was extradited. “Therefore, two-day parole with escort charges is appropriate,” the government had said.