HBO vs Invisible Pirates: Delhi High Court blocks 30 websites illegally streaming content

The Delhi High Court has said that internet service providers cannot decide piracy claims but can verify mirror websites before enforcing HBO blocking orders.

Written by: Somya Panwar
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 03:16 PM IST
HBO movies shows illegal show streaming Delhi High CourtHBO filed an application seeking temporary injunction restraining the websites from streaming its shows and movie without any licence.
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Setting clear limits on the role of internet service providers and domain registrars, the Delhi High Court has ordered the blocking of 30 websites accused of illegally streaming HBO’s copyrighted films.

HBO’s cinematic footprint includes critically acclaimed shows and movies like ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Succession’, ‘Chernobyl’, ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Euphoria’.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani observed that any website that considers itself to be illegally blocked is free to move the court. “However, in the present case, what the court is delegating is not the discretion for an Internet Service Provider (ISP) or a domain name registrars (DNR) to decide whether or not to block a website; but only the task of technically verifying if a given website, that is claimed by the plaintiffs to be rogue, is indeed a mirror, alphanumeric, re-direct website of the defendant websites,” the July 27 order said.

The order added, “The role of the ISP or the DNR is only to the extent of the technical verification. If at the plaintiffs’ request a website is technically found to be a mirror, alphanumeric, redirect website of the defendant websites, the concerned ISP and/or DNR is required to enforce the ad-interim injunction granted by the present order.”

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani Delhi High Court (2) Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani heard a matter over HBO’s copyrighted content being streamed by defendant websites.

HBO vs Invisible pirates

HBO’s case is that while the DNRs of the websites are known, the actual owners or operators of these websites have hidden their identities through privacy protection services. This has made it impossible for HBO to proceed with legal action against the true operator.

Saikrishna Rajagopal, the counsel appearing for HBO, submitted that the websites (No 1-30) are ‘rogue websites’ that are carrying motion pictures produced by HBO without any license or other authority. Rajagopal submitted that websites are carrying, broadcasting, webcasting, or streaming movies sometimes immediately upon release and sometimes even before release, in flagrant violation of the copyright of the production house, namely HBO.

The counsel appearing on behalf of the defendant websites submitted that they have no hesitation in blocking the rogue websites referred to in the plaint. 

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’30 websites violating copyright’

The court observed that the 30 websites appeared to be flagrantly infringing online locations as they showed signs of being dedicated to copyright violation. It noted that the website owners’ details were masked and were not traceable, and the content being made available was unlicensed cinematographic work of HBO.

The court held that this was not a case of incidental infringement but one where the primary purpose of the websites appears to be facilitating infringement of HBO’s copyrights.

This court noted that under the law, for an intermediary such as an Internet Service Provider (ISP)  or a DNR to enjoy‘safe harbour’ protection under section 79 of the Information Technology Act 2000, they must operate in a strictly neutral manner; and an intermediary cannot be conferred with any discretion to block websites merely on the asking of a party, like HBO in this case. It made clear that in a given case an ISP/DNR would also have the liberty to approach this court for not blocking a website despite a request received from HBO. 

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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