HBO vs Invisible Pirates: Delhi High Court blocks 30 websites illegally streaming content

HBO filed an application seeking temporary injunction restraining the websites from streaming its shows and movie without any licence.

Setting clear limits on the role of internet service providers and domain registrars, the Delhi High Court has ordered the blocking of 30 websites accused of illegally streaming HBO’s copyrighted films.

HBO’s cinematic footprint includes critically acclaimed shows and movies like ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Succession’, ‘Chernobyl’, ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Euphoria’.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani observed that any website that considers itself to be illegally blocked is free to move the court. “However, in the present case, what the court is delegating is not the discretion for an Internet Service Provider (ISP) or a domain name registrars (DNR) to decide whether or not to block a website; but only the task of technically verifying if a given website, that is claimed by the plaintiffs to be rogue, is indeed a mirror, alphanumeric, re-direct website of the defendant websites,” the July 27 order said.