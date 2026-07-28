HBO vs Invisible Pirates: Delhi High Court blocks 30 websites illegally streaming content

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 03:16 PM IST
Setting clear limits on the role of internet service providers and domain registrars, the Delhi High Court has ordered the blocking of 30 websites accused of illegally streaming HBO’s copyrighted films.
HBO’s cinematic footprint includes critically acclaimed shows and movies like ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Succession’, ‘Chernobyl’, ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Euphoria’.
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani observed that any website that considers itself to be illegally blocked is free to move the court. “However, in the present case, what the court is delegating is not the discretion for an Internet Service Provider (ISP) or a domain name registrars (DNR) to decide whether or not to block a website; but only the task of technically verifying if a given website, that is claimed by the plaintiffs to be rogue, is indeed a mirror, alphanumeric, re-direct website of the defendant websites,” the July 27 order said.
The order added, “The role of the ISP or the DNR is only to the extent of the technical verification. If at the plaintiffs’ request a website is technically found to be a mirror, alphanumeric, redirect website of the defendant websites, the concerned ISP and/or DNR is required to enforce the ad-interim injunction granted by the present order.”
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani heard a matter over HBO’s copyrighted content being streamed by defendant websites.
HBO vs Invisible pirates
HBO’s case is that while the DNRs of the websites are known, the actual owners or operators of these websites have hidden their identities through privacy protection services. This has made it impossible for HBO to proceed with legal action against the true operator.
Saikrishna Rajagopal, the counsel appearing for HBO, submitted that the websites (No 1-30) are ‘rogue websites’ that are carrying motion pictures produced by HBO without any license or other authority. Rajagopal submitted that websites are carrying, broadcasting, webcasting, or streaming movies sometimes immediately upon release and sometimes even before release, in flagrant violation of the copyright of the production house, namely HBO.
The counsel appearing on behalf of the defendant websites submitted that they have no hesitation in blocking the rogue websites referred to in the plaint.
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’30 websites violating copyright’
The court observed that the 30 websites appeared to be flagrantly infringing online locations as they showed signs of being dedicated to copyright violation. It noted that the website owners’ details were masked and were not traceable, and the content being made available was unlicensed cinematographic work of HBO.
The court held that this was not a case of incidental infringement but one where the primary purpose of the websites appears to be facilitating infringement of HBO’s copyrights.
This court noted that under the law, for an intermediary such as an Internet Service Provider (ISP) or a DNR to enjoy‘safe harbour’ protection under section 79 of the Information Technology Act 2000, they must operate in a strictly neutral manner; and an intermediary cannot be conferred with any discretion to block websites merely on the asking of a party, like HBO in this case. It made clear that in a given case an ISP/DNR would also have the liberty to approach this court for not blocking a website despite a request received from HBO.