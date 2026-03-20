‘Once everyone follows fraternity, automatically there will be no hate speech’: SC refuses to entertain plea on ‘Brahmophobia’

Petitioner Mahalingam Balaji earlier told the bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, that there is selective application of laws against hate speech.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea that sought action against alleged hate speech targeting the Brahmin community, which the petitioner termed ‘Brahmophobia’, and said the solution lay in building fraternity.

“We don’t want hate speech against any community. It depends on education, intellectual development, tolerance, and patience. Once everyone follows fraternity, automatically there will be no hate speech,” Justice B V Nagarathna, presiding over a two-judge bench, said.

Petitioner Mahalingam Balaji earlier told the bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, that there is selective application of laws against hate speech. Contending that there were coordinated campaigns against members of the Brahmin community, he said there has been a denial of “genocide” of Kashmiri pandits who were forced into an exodus from the Valley in 1990.