Haryana court sentences national archery coach to 5 years in jail for sexual assault of minor player

The fast-track court awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment to archery coach Kuldeep Vedwan under Section 10 of the Pocso Act and also to three years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 12 of the Act

A Fast Track Special Court in Haryana’s Sonipat on Wednesday sentenced a national-level archery coach, Kuldeep Vedwan, to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a sexual harassment case involving a minor female national-level archer. The court convicted the coach under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000.

Additional Sessions Judge Narendra Singh pronounced the sentence days after the court held the accused guilty on May 15. Following the conviction, Vedwan was taken into custody. The case was originally registered in August 2023 at a police station in Sonipat district.

According to the prosecution, Vedwan, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly attempted to sexually harass the junior player during a youth archery championship trial held in Sonipat in April 2023.