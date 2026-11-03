Haryana boy wins Rs 18,000 from mobile phone manufacturer over ‘defective handset’

A Haryana boy has won Rs 18,000 in a legal battle with a mobile phone manufacturing company after he was allegedly unable to get issues with his Rs 10,000 handset repaired despite repeatedly approaching an authorised service centre during the warranty period.

The consumer commission noted that the 13-year-old had purchased the phone in November 2019 and reported issues, including slow charging and problems with its microphone and motherboard.

President Nagender Singh Kadian, along with members Dr Tripti Pannu and Dr Vijender Singh, of the Rohtak District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, was hearing the boy’s complaint filed through his mother. “Despite repeated visits, the problems remained unresolved. The opposite parties (mobile shop and manufacturer) have failed to establish that the reported problems were satisfactorily rectified during the warranty period,” the October 15 order noted.

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“Hence, there is a deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party number 2 (manufacturer)…liable to refund the price of the mobile set after deducting 20 per cent towards depreciation and usage, i.e. Rs 8000,” the commission said. It also awarded Rs 10,000 under compensation and costs.

Defective phone, no refund, no replacement

The boy claimed that he purchased a mobile phone from a shop in November 2019 for Rs 10,000. He said the shop had assured him that the handset would be replaced or its cost refunded if it developed a defect during the warranty period.

However, he claimed that the phone developed several problems during the warranty period, including charging and battery issues, microphone problems, hanging and motherboard defects. He complained to the mobile shop, which asked him to visit an authorised service centre.

Accordingly, he visited the service centre on July 3, September 2 and September 19, 2020, and again on October 7, 2020, according to the complaint. He alleged that the service centre officials kept the handset for repairs on these occasions and returned it, saying that the defects had been removed. However, the problems persisted.

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The boy later approached the mobile shop and requested it to either replace the handset or refund the purchase amount, but the shop refused. Aggrieved, he approached the commission seeking replacement of the handset or a refund of Rs 10,000, along with Rs 25,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and harassment. He was represented by advocate Anil Kumar.

Mobile company’s defence

The mobile company, through advocate Dinesh Malhotra, submitted that it never assured that if the mobile phone becomes defective during the warranty period, then it would be replaced with a new one or its cost refunded.

The company denied allegations of any manufacturing defect in the handset and submitted that the claims regarding the battery not charging and the handset hanging were false and baseless. It said the complainant has failed to produce any evidence to substantiate the alleged defects.

It was further submitted that during the warranty period, if a handset suffers from a defect covered under the limited warranty and the defect is beyond repair, only then is the defective part or handset replaced by another device of the same model to avoid inconvenience or loss to the customer.

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The company claimed that the product in question malfunctioned due to improper usage of the handset.

‘Service centre did not rectify defects’

The commission observed that the complainant had alleged that the handset took around six hours to charge from the outset and the service centre had attributed the issue to insufficient memory. It found that the evidence indicated that the complainant collected the handset from the service centre under protest as the reported problem remained unresolved.

“Thus, the documentary evidence on record lends support to the complainant’s contention that the handset was experiencing functional problems and that the same had not been satisfactorily rectified by the service centre,” it observed.

The commission directed the mobile phone manufacturer to refund him Rs 8,000 along with Rs 5,000 on account of compensation for mental agony and harassment suffered by the complainant. The commission also directed the company to pay Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses to the complainant within 30 days.

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Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a manufacturer may be held liable for deficiency in service when defects reported during the warranty period remain unresolved despite repeated visits to an authorised service centre.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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